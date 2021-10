Hardwood end molding/threshold is used with engineered hardwood planks to complete the end of the flooring. This transition is used where your hardwood flooring meets carpet, or in areas where you need to cover the expansion gap but cannot use wall base or quarter round. It can also be used at sliding glass doors, around fireplace hearths, and next to other hard surfaces such as ceramic tile. Hydri-HDPC Glacier Fog 2-in x 78-in Solid Wood Floor Threshold in Gray | M279WK4TH