Dry off in a dash with the IZOD Classic Towel Set. Crafted of 100% combed cotton for optimal absorbency and superior softness, the two-ply towel set is available in a wide range of colors. Shades include Stone Green, Pompei Red, Night Gray, Cornstalk, Dress Blue, Morning Glory, New Pool, Optical White, and Lemon. The six-piece set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They coordinate with other items in the IZOD Classic Towel Collection and the towels and washcloths are machine washable. Ultra-plush fabrications that stay fluffy after repeated use and wash after wash. The 6-piece set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 washcloths. Bath towels measure 30x56 inches; hand towels, 16x26 inches, and washcloths 13x13 inches. Machine washable; tumble dry. WestPoint Home Glacier Gray Cotton Bath Towel Set (IZOD Classic Towel) | 079465038750