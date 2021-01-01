From safavieh

SAFAVIEH Glacier Collection GLA127C Abstract Non-Shedding Living Room Dining Entryway Foyer Hallway Runner 2'3" x 16' Grey/Multi

$118.90
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Contemporary design beautifully enhances any room of the home, from the living room, dining room, bedroom, home office, or entryway Refined machine-woven construction ensures an easy-care and virtually non-shedding rug Made from enhanced premium polypropylene fibers providing both comfort and durability [EASY MAINTENANCE & DURABLE]: Stress-free cleaning includes regular vacuuming and gently blotting out minor stains with a mild detergent or carpet cleaner [TRUSTED BRAND]: SAFAVIEH has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their expertise in crafting trendy high-quality designs; Begin your rug search with SAFAVIEH and explore over 100,000 products today

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com