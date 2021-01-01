Broan Glacier 250 CFM 30" Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood w/ LED Lighting - BCSEK130WW

Broan BCSEK130 150 - 250 CFM 30 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood with LED Lighting Features:Features a powerful 250 CFM blower to quickly clear residual heat and unwanted air pollutionDishwasher safe and easy to replace mesh filters trap and remove unwanted contaminants such as grease and food residueIncluded LED lighting helps illuminate your cooktop with one different settingsConvertible to ducted or non-ducted operationThis range hood is ADA compliant with the use of a UL listed remote switchUL and cUL listedIncludes damperCovered under a 1 Year Limited, 3 Year LED warrantyProduct Technologies: Quiet Operation: Keep your kitchen conversational with the installation of this hood. It has a speed setting that maintains minimal noise levels, keeping you and your guests talking. Captur™ Blower: The Captur™ system’s advanced blower design features a forward positioned centric inlet to remove smoke and odor fasterSpecifications:CFM: 150, 250Sones: 1.5, 5Speeds: 2Duct Size: 3-1/4" X 10", 7" RoundBulb Type: LEDWidth: 29-7/8"Depth: 19-5/8"Height: 6"Height Above Cooktop: 18" to 24"Voltage: 120VWatts Per Bulb: 4W Under Cabinet Range Hoods White