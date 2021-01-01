Justice Design Group Matte Black Justice Design Group GLA-8772-16-AMBR Veneto Luce 4.5" Cylinder Bathroom Vanity Light... Model GLA-8772-16-AMBR-MBLK

Justice Design Group GLA-8772-16-AMBR Veneto Luce 4.5" Cylinder Bathroom Vanity Light Veneto Luce - The Veneto Luce Collection incorporates handmade glass shades. Each glass shade is truly a work of art, created by artisans in the historic city of Venice, Italy, where glass-making has been an art form for more than 700 years.Features:Comes with a 4.5" cylinder with rippled rim Venetian glass shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceRequires (2) 60 watt medium (E26) base incandescent bulbs - Not IncludedUL Rated for use in damp locationsUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationDimensions:Overall Width : 13"Shade Diameter: 4.5"Height: 9.75"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120v Vanity Light Matte Black