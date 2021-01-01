From justice design group
Justice Design Group GLA-8700-30-LACE Veneto Luce 4 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Justice Design Group GLA-8700-30-LACE Veneto Luce 4 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Veneto Luce - The Veneto Luce Collection incorporates handmade glass shades. Each glass shade is truly a work of art, created by artisans in the historic city of Venice, Italy, where glass-making has been an art form for more than 700 years.Features:Comes with 6.5" oval shaped glass shadesUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationBulbs not included with this modelUL Rated for use in damp locationsShades made of Venetian glassDimensions:Height: 19"Width: 23"Diameter: 23"Canopy Height: 0.75"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Voltage: 120vSpecifications:Canopy Width: 5" Brushed Nickel