Justice Design Group GLA-8571-16-WTFR Veneto Luce 4.5" Cylinder Bathroom Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Justice Design Group GLA-8571-16-WTFR Veneto Luce 4.5" Cylinder Bathroom Wall Sconce Veneto Luce - The Veneto Luce Collection incorporates handmade glass shades. Each glass shade is truly a work of art, created by artisans in the historic city of Venice, Italy, where glass-making has been an art form for more than 700 years.Features:Comes with a 4.5" cylinder with rippled rim Venetian glass shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) base incandescent bulb - Not IncludedUL Rated for use in damp locationsUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationDimensions:Overall Width : 5"Shade Diameter: 4.5"Height: 12"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel