Justice Design Group GLA-8511-16-CLRT Veneto Luce 5.25" Rondo 1 Light Wall Sconce Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Justice Design Group GLA-8511-16-CLRT Veneto Luce 5.25" Rondo 1 Light Wall Sconce The Veneto Luce Collection incorporates handmade glass shades. Each glass shade is truly a work of art, created by artisans in the historic city of Venice, Italy, where glass-making has been an art form for more than 700 years.Features:Comes with a 6.25" cylinder glass shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL Rated for use in damp locationsShade made of venetian glass1 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsRecommended the use of clear bulbsDimensions:Width: 5.25"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 6.25"Shade Diameter: 4.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vDimmable: Yes Bathroom Sconce Polished Chrome