Justice Design Group GLA-8502-16-AMBR Veneto Luce 19" Argyle 2 Light Bathroom Vanity Light Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Justice Design Group GLA-8502-16-AMBR Veneto Luce 19" Argyle 2 Light Bathroom Vanity Light The Veneto Luce Collection incorporates handmade glass shades. Each glass shade is truly a work of art, created by artisans in the historic city of Venice, Italy, where glass-making has been an art form for more than 700 years.Features:Comes with 6.25" glass shadesHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL Rated for use in damp locationsShade made of venetian glass1 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 19"Extension: 6.25"Product Weight: 14 lbsShade Height: 6.25"Shade Diameter: 4.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 200Voltage: 120vDimmable: Yes Vanity Light Dark Bronze