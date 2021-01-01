Justice Design Group GLA-8434-16-AMBR-LED4-2800 Veneto Luce 31.5" Regency 4 Light LED Vanity Light Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures

Justice Design Group GLA-8434-16-AMBR-LED4-2800 Veneto Luce 31.5" Regency 4 Light LED Vanity Light The Veneto Luce Collection incorporates handmade glass shades. Each glass shade is truly a work of art, created by artisans in the historic city of Venice, Italy, where glass-making has been an art form for more than 700 years.Features:Comes with 4.5" flower glass shadesHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade made of venetian glass5 year limited warrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 31.5"Height: 8.75"Extension: 5.75"Shade Height: 6.25"Shade Width: 4.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 36Wattage: 144Voltage: 120vDimmable: YesLED: YesColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 2800 Vanity Light Dark Bronze