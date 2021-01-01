From justice design group
Justice Design Group GLA-8426-26-CLRT-LED6-4200 Tetra 6 Light 49-1/2" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting
Justice Design Group GLA-8426-26-CLRT-LED6-4200 Tetra 6 Light 49-1/2" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed of Venetian glass and metalDimmable via incandescent/triac/ELV dimmers (dimmer not included)Clear venetian glass shadesIntegrated 9 watt LED lightingReversible mounting - Direct light upward or downward UL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-3/4"Width: 49-1/2"Extension: 5-3/4"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated cool white LEDNumber of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 4200Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 54 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Vanity Light Brushed Nickel