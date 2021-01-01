Justice Design Group GLA-8421-26-WHTW Veneto Luce 6" Tetra Single Light Bathroom Sconce with Whitewash Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom

Justice Design Group GLA-8421-26-WHTW Veneto Luce 6" Tetra Single Light Bathroom Sconce with Whitewash Shade The Veneto Luce Collection is a Justice Design collection incorporating handmade glass shades. Each glass shade is truly a work of art, created by artisans in the historic city of Venice, Italy, where glass-making has been an art form for more than 700 years. Using traditional hand-forming methods, Venetian artisans form the glass shades into graceful shapes available in six distinctive glass finishes: Amber, Clear Textured, Gold with Clear Rim, Lace, White Frosted, and Whitewash.Features:Includes 6.5" glass shadeShade is crafted from venetian glassHousing is constructed from a durable metal material to ensure years of reliable serviceUL rated for use in damp locations1 year limited warrantyReversible mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Height: 9"Extension: 5.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Shade Height: 6.5"Shade Length: 4.5"Shade Width: 4.5"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWattage: 100Voltage: 120vDimmable: No Bathroom Sconce Polished Chrome