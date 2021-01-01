Justice Design Group GLA-8414-16-WTFR Veneto Luce 31.5" Union 4 Light Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Justice Design Group GLA-8414-16-WTFR Veneto Luce 31.5" Union 4 Light Vanity Light The Veneto Luce Collection is a Justice Design collection incorporating handmade glass shades. Each glass shade is truly a work of art, created by artisans in the historic city of Venice, Italy, where glass-making has been an art form for more than 700 years. Using traditional hand-forming methods, Venetian artisans form the glass shades into graceful shapes available in six distinctive glass finishes: Amber, Clear Textured, Gold with Clear Rim, Lace, White Frosted, and Whitewash.Features:Comes with 6.25" cylinder glass shadesHousing is crafted from durable metal materials, ensuring years of reliable serviceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade is skillfully crafted from venetian glass1 year limited warrantyReversible mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 31.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Height: 10.25"Extension: 5.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Shade Height: 6.25"Shade Width: 4.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Voltage: 120vDimmable: No Vanity Light Brushed Nickel