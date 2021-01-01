From dainolite
Dainolite GLA-2812C Glasgow 12 Light 10" Wide Abstract Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Dainolite GLA-2812C Glasgow 12 Light 10" Wide Abstract Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with glass globe shadesInstallable on sloped ceilings(12) 25 watt G9 bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 8", (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrodDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 28"Maximum Height: 50"Width: 10"Product Weight: 16 lbsWire Length: 39"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulbs Included: No Polished Chrome