From kingston brass
Kingston Brass GKB62 Magellan 1.5 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink
Kingston Brass GKB62 Magellan 1.5 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles *California customers only: will receive CEC Compliant bathroom sink faucet / 1.2 GPM Flow Rate shipped direct from the Kingston Brass warehouse.Kingston Brass GKB62 Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantyHigh quality brass constructionCoordinates with products from the Magellan lineDeck mounted 4" centerset 3-hole installationDual lever handles controls the flow and temperature of waterDurable washerless cartridgeRetail pop-up drain assembly includedADA compliantLow lead compliantKingston Brass GKB62 Specifications:Spout Height 1-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-1/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4"Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Polished Chrome