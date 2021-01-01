Kingston Brass GKB572SP Chatham Kitchen Faucet with Deck Plate Metal Lever Handle and Side Spray Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Kingston Brass GKB572SP Chatham Kitchen Faucet with Deck Plate, Metal Lever Handle and Side Spray *California customers only: will receive CEC Compliant kitchen faucet/ 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped direct from the Kingston Brass warehouse.Chatham WaterSense Certified Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Metal Lever Handle and Matching Side SprayKingston Brass’ primary mission is to become the leading provider of cost effective, high quality products in the plumbing community. Their focus has made them grow by leaps and bounds in just a few years by identifying the key problems in manufacturing today and solving them. Kingston Brass produces high quality products ranging from kitchen, bath, and lavatory faucets to accessories such as diverters, towel bars, robe hooks, supply lines, and miscellaneous parts. With the low price, amazing stock times and quality products, you can rest assured that when you order a Kingston Brass product you will love every part of the experience, and it will last for generations to come.Features:Coordinates well with Traditional / Classic themeWasherless cartridge1/2" IPS inletsIncludes side sprayConstructed from solid brass for durability and reliabilityFinished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosionWaterSense CertifiedFaucet holes: 2Handle style: Metal LeverNumber of handles: 1Specifications: Height: 6"Width: 10"Spout reach: 7.625"Spout height: 4.875" Single Handle Polished Chrome