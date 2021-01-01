Kingston Brass GKB5615PX 4-Inch Centerset Lavatory Faucet, Oil Rubbed Bronze

Classical artistry from the late 19th Century to early 20th Century is mirrored beautifully within this faucet's traditional charm. Centerset bathroom faucets are ideal for smaller bathrooms and feature an easy 3-hole installation. The Restoration 4-Inch Centerset Lavatory Faucet with Retail Pop-Up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium oil rubbed bronze finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's traditional ensemble for years to come. Bring this faucet to your home to offer a touch of old design and exquisite detail. A matching finish drain is also included.