Kingston Brass GKB65.SW Chatham Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Tub and Shower Pressure

Kingston Brass GKB65.SW Chatham Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head The Kingston Brass Chatham Shower Faucet provides exceptional value and quality. Constructed from solid brass, this tub and shower system includes everything needed for a new installation or a remodeling project. The faucet features use of a sweat valve. Water is controlled through a single lever handle. The showerhead features a 1.5 gallon per minute flow rate meeting the EPA's Water Sense program requirements. System installs on standard US plumbing connections. Trim kit only.Kingston Brass GKB65.SW Features:High quality brass constructionDurable washerless cartridge1.8 GPM/6.8 LPM showerhead flow rate at 80 PSISweat valveValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlValve Trim Dimensions: 7" H x 7" WComplete with rough-in valve systemShower Head Specifications:Single function shower headFlow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 2-3/8" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 4" (spray nozzles to connection outlet)Tub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 5"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome