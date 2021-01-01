From kingston brass
Kingston Brass GKB163.SO Magellan Shower Only Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure
Kingston Brass GKB163.SO Magellan Shower Only Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head The Kingston Brass Magellan Shower Faucet is a great replacement faucet or installed in a new home. The Single-Handle easily turns for easy water control. This shower system features a low flow showerhead with a maximum flow rate of 1.5 gallons per minute. This product installs easily on standard plumbing connections. This is for SHOWER FAUCET only.Kingston Brass GKB163.SO Features:Solid brass constructionDuraseal washerless cartridgeWall mount 2-hole installationShower Head Specifications:Single function shower headFlow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteWidth: 1-3/4" (left to right)Height: 3" (connection to spray nozzles)Valve Trim Specification:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlValve Trim Dimensions: 7" H x 7" WComplete with rough-in valve system Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome