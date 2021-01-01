Kingston Brass GKB18.G Vista 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Wrist Blade Handles Polished Chrome Faucet

Kingston Brass GKB18.G Vista 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Wrist Blade Handles With a simple design, the Vista Lavatory Faucet is an ADA compliant faucet with large sweeping handles that are easy to turn. This faucet also meets the EPA's Water Sense criteria with a 1.2 gallon per minute water flow. With a solid brass construction, this faucet will handle daily use without any issues. An grid drain is included and this faucet installs on standard US plumbing connections.Kingston Brass GKB18.G Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantySolid brass constructionCoordinates with products from the Vista lineDeck mounted 4" centerset 3-hole installationDual wrist blade handles controls the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes durable washerless cartridge rough-in valvePop-up drain assembly with grid strainer includedADA compliantLow lead compliantKingston Brass GKB18.G Specifications:Height: 4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height 1-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 3-3/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4"Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Polished Chrome