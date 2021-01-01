Kingston Brass GKB60.B Restoration 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Porcelain Handles Polished Chrome / Polished

Kingston Brass GKB60.B Restoration 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Porcelain Handles The Kingston Brass Restoration Centerset Lavatory Faucet provides an elegant touch to any home bathroom. With a traditional design, this faucet is suitable for almost all classic and transitional decor scenarios. The handles turn easily and the faucet is installed with durable washerless cartridges for drip-free performance. The faucet is constructed from solid brass to ensure its quality and reliability. A retail pop-up drain is included and the faucet installs on standard US plumbing connections.Kingston Brass GKB60.B Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantyHigh quality brass constructionCoordinates with products from the Restoration lineDeck mounted 4" centerset 3-hole installationDual lever handles controls the flow and temperature of waterDurable washerless cartridgeRetail pop-up drain assembly includedADA compliantLow lead compliantKingston Brass GKB60.B Specifications:Spout Height 1-3/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-1/2" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4"Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Polished Chrome / Polished Brass