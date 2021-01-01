From kingston brass
Kingston Brass GKB71.ALLS Victorian 1.5 GPM Standard Kitchen Faucet Brushed Nickel / Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double Handle
Kingston Brass GKB71.ALLS Victorian 1.5 GPM Standard Kitchen Faucet Kingston Brass GKB71.ALLS Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of high quality brass for durability and reliabilityCoordinates with products from the Victorian line seamlesslySwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkDouble lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterIncludes durable washerless cartridgeFaucet includes escutcheon plateLow lead compliantKingston Brass GKB71.ALLS Specifications:Height: 10-7/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 10-7/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/4" (from deck bottom to top of deck)Escutcheon Width: 10" (left to right) Double Handle Brushed Nickel / Polished Chrome