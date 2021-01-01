Gjon 4 - Drawer Nightstand in Tie-Dye

Give your household essentials a cozy landing spot with the Ebern Designs 4-Drawer Nightstand. This beautiful chest features a tabletop surface and pull-out drawers to tuck away household clutter. The thoughtful design is vertical for small living spaces and works equally well by the bed or sofa. Store anything from books, reading glasses, alarm clocks, clothing and other bedside necessities. The lightweight frame makes this unit easy to transport around the home and when not in use, simply fold the fabric drawers flat for storage. Use alone as a single unit or pair with any drawer configuration from the Ebern Designs Furniture Collection.Great for any room. Add this charming nightstand to your master suite or guest room for blankets and towels with home décor and photo frames on the tabletop. Place in any walk-in closet to organize your wardrobe and accessories or decorate a college dorm with contemporary style. Fashion-lovers might also like this sleek design, especially when paired with lush plants and gold accents in a monochrome room. The possibilities are endless! About the design. 4-drawer nightstand with built-in carry handle. Lightweight and easy to assemble. Hardware and instructions INCLUDED. Drawers made of non-woven fabric. Made of steel and MDF wood with black finish. Accessories shown in image NOT INCLUDED. Measures approximately 17.75” L x 11.87” W x 37.50”.