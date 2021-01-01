From bcc tabletop gaming shirts & role play game gifts
BCC Tabletop Gaming Shirts & Role Play Game Gifts Giveth And The Dice Taketh Away RPG Role Play Game Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
The Dice Giveth And The Dice Taketh Away RPG Role Play Game Design shows a vintage retro graphic of a rpg gamer knight sword, dragon, different geometric shapes and dices saying The Dice Giveth And The Dice Taketh Away. Perfect gift for nerd, geek, gamer who love to play role play games, video games, pc games, video game console, computer gaming, board games, card games, fantasy movies. Great to wear at your next dice rpg gaming session or games night with friends. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only