'Give You the World' Framed Photographic Print on Canvas

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features two hands holding a glass ball, through which a sunset/sunrise can be seen. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine-art reproductions. This high-quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D, Frame Color: Brown