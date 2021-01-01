Give Thanks To The Lord Wood Wall Decor

God is good and His love endures forever, so showcase this good news in your home! Made of MDF, this thick yet small wall accent features a squared bottom and a scalloped top with three curves. The edges and front border are brown, and the middle is distressed white with distressed dark gray text. Two words are emphasized with larger cursive font, and above and below the text is a small leaf branch accent. Grace your space with faith-inspired decor! Details: Length: 7 15/16" Width: 5 1/2" Thickness: 1" Orientation: Vertical Includes: 1 - Sawtooth Hanger Full Text: Give Thanks To The Lord For He Is Good