Give Thanks by Cindy Jacobs - Unframed Textual Art Print on Wood

Give Thanks is by artisan Cindy Jacobs this art printed on a decorative wooden cut pumpkin is 17.25x15. This decorative artwork features an autumn theme background with different type of twins and pine branches coming in from different angles making the script Give Thanks look almost as if it is in the trees. Our products are proudly made by skilled American workers. All natural wood; keeping with our environmentally friendly approach toward manufacturing. Arrives ready to hang by a sawtooth hanger which is attached.