Girls Ping Pong Shirts for Women Girls Table Tennis Shirts Women I Just Wanna Play Ping Pong Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This funny Ping Pong shirt for women captures the essence of what we are feeling at the moment with a picture of a Ping Pong ball with a US Flag bandana and the text 'I Just Wanna Play Ping Pong' This womens Table Tennis shirt for girls will make the perfect gift for American female Ping Pong fans, coaches, teams and players around the country who are just waiting to get back to our beloved sport. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only