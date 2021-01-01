'Girls Sports I' by Michael Mullan Painting Print

Features:Hand-stretched around sturdy wooden stretcher barsFade-resistant archival inksUV protective coatingEasy to hangHardware includedHand-craftedFramed Print Format: Size listed is total finished size including matte and frame. Matte = 2.5" wide. Frame = 1.5" wide.Artist: Michael MullanInstallation Required: YesMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintTheme: SportsColor: Pink/Purple/BlueAdditional Materials: WoodNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Repositionable: NoGender: Girl / Woman+Country of Origin: United StatesPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Season: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidaySpefications:Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 35" H x 35" W x 1.5" D): 35Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 48" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 48Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 8" H x 8" W x 1.5" D): 8Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 10" H x 10" W x 1.5" D): 10Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 1" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" H x 28" W x 1" D): 28Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 32" W x 1" D): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 38" H x 38" W x 1" D): 38Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 35" H x 35" W x 1.5" D): 35Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 8" H x 8" W x 1.5" D): 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 10" H x 10" W x 1.5" D): 10Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 1" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" H x 28" W x 1" D): 28Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 32" W x 1" D): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 38" H x 38" W x 1" D): 38Overall Product Weight (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 3.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 35" H x 35" W x 1.5" D): 5.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 48" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 7.5Assembly:Additional Parts Required: Parts Needed: Warranty: Size: 8" H x 8" W x 1.5" D, Format: Canvas