From cool high jump track and field
Cool High Jump Track And Field Girl High Jumping Athlete Jumper Track and Field Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Graphic says "High Jump Girl " and shows a high jumper in vintage retro style. Ideal for high jump athlete who loves high jumping over high jump bar. Make your high jump training equipment with high jump mat ready and just get over it. This sporty Design influences an awesome occasion for high jumping and athletics competition. Awesome for track and field athletes, high jump lover and track and field coaches. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only