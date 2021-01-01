Girl Bed Twin Duvet Cover Set Soft Cotton Bedding Cover Set Reversible Style Strawberry Printed Duvet Cover White Peach with 2 Pillow Cases.

100% Cotton Duvet Cover Set, Ultra Soft and Comfortable, Lightweight, Breathable, Skin-friendly and Easy Care Imported Set Includes: 1 Duvet Cover + 2 Pillow Cases Please note that comforter and bed sheet not included in this 3-piece bedding set. Twin 3PCSNO COMFORTER: 1 duvet cover measure 68'x 86' matched 2 pillow cases 20'x 26'. Suiltable your comforter: 66-68 x 84-86 inch. Unique Design: Duvet Covet Set provides ultimate soft and comfortable with premium 100% natural cotton fabric, and designed with ZIPPER CLOSURE makes it easy to remove and insert the comforter at any time - CORNER TIES fix your duvets and can't move around. Practical Gift: Duvet cover designed as removable cover with fresh pattern sweet strawberry printed, perfectly protect and decorate your own down comforter/quilt, best match to your new room or ideal gift to toddlers, kids, girls, boys, students, lovers and friends. Easy Care: Machine wash in cold water with similar color