From cute giraffe african animal
Cute Giraffe African Animal Giraffe Girl Camelopard Ruminant Safari Savanna Mammal Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Graphic says "Giraffe Girl" and shows a cute giraffe. Ideal for safari giraffe lover, zookeeper and mamal fauna lover who loves wild african animals like camelopard with long necks and tallest ruminant. This cool Design influences an awesome occasion for african safari trip and africa trip. Awesome for zoo keeper and funny animal lover who loves african mammal and terrestrial animal in savanna. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only