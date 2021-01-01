From bisexual pillows lgbt pride bi men women gift
Bisexual Pillows LGBT Pride Bi Men Women Gift Giraffe Animal LGBTQ Bisexual Flag Gay Pride Bi Men Women Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this cute Giraffe Animal throw pillow for your bisexual boyfriend, girlfriend or proud ally friend! It's the perfect gay pride bi gift idea & present for Birthday, LGBT Pride Month, Equality Parade, Awareness or National Coming Out Day This cute Giraffe Animal pillow is a perfect gift for Bisexuals, Proud Allies and Bi Men & Women! Show support for the LGBTQ Community this bisexual flag lgbt pride equality civil rights love wins couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only