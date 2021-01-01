From chic home design
Chic Home Design Giovanni Modern Beige Velvet Club Chair in Brown | FCC9213-LW
A bold, new take on a traditional chesterfield, the Giovanni club chair is an accent piece of beautiful design. Luxurious velvet is tufted all over the inside, a design detail that can be seen from any angle in a room. Updated classic roll arms and gold tone solid metal legs round out the look. Pairs beautifully with the Giovanni sectional sofa. Suited for both traditional and contemporary design environments. Chic Home Design Giovanni Modern Beige Velvet Club Chair in Brown | FCC9213-LW