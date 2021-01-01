Giosbel Desk

This wall-mounted table is mainly made of high-quality board, which is environmentally friendly, durable, and can withstand a lot of loads. Great design wall mounted desk with storage shelves provides working space and extra plenty of storage space. Mount at any Height with repacks innovative cleat system, make you more convenient and save your space. Hiden cable and wire management keep your desk organized. Spacious side compartments to store books, photographs, and other personal items. You can refer to the detailed assembly instructions to complete the assembly work within half an hour. And you can clean it with a clean, damp cloth. Color: White