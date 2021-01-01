Baxton Studio Giorgio 27 in. Black Counter Stool (Set of 2), Black/Chrome

Anchor your kitchen in sleek, modern style with the Giorgio counter stool. Constructed from high-quality, chrome-finished stainless steel for strength, the Giorgio is upholstered in durable black faux leather for easy maintenance. Designed with comfort in mind, the counter stool features a curved backrest and a footrest. Rubber protectors are affixed to the bottom of the counter stool to help prevent scratched floors. This stylish and practical counter stool is sure to spruce up any interior. The Giorgio counter stool is made in China and requires assembly. Color: Black/Chrome.