From exclusive fabrics & furnishings
Exclusive Fabrics & Furnishings Ginger Rod Pocket Blackout Curtain - 50 in. W x 84 in. L, Red
Advertisement
We've improved upon our already popular Blackout Curtain Collection by introducing an Exclusive Bellino Blackout Curtain Collection. The fabric has a soft, yard dyed texture and comes as Pole Pocket with Back Tabs and Hookbelt. These curtains keep the light out and provides optimal thermal insulation. As a general rule, for proper fullness panels should measure 2-3 times the width of your window/opening. Color: Ginger.