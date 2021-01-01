Ginger LED Wall Sconce by Marset - Color: Natural - Finish: Natural - (A662-209)

Despite a well-known myth that wood is a material hard to mold, the Ginger LED Wall Sconce by Marset proves the opposite and boasts a flawless modern design. The lamp shade of the wall light is constructed of a combination of wood and paper sheets pressed together, which become a durable laminate that appears almost entirely flat. The Ginger LED Wall Sconce stands out on its own as a single light source and can also be grouped together to create a stunning piece of illuminated art. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Shape: Round. Color: Natural. Finish: Oak / Oak