From matching family christmas elf co.
Ginger Elf Matching Family Christmas Party Pajama Ginger Elf Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Perfect matching family Christmas PJ's for women. Get one for your entire family to wear to an xmas party or for a family Christmas picture on Christmas Eve. This funny matching family Christmas Elf design says: Ginger Elf with an Elf hat, Elf Socks, and Elf Shoes. Gift this hilarious Elf design to a friend or family member who is a red headed ginger. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only