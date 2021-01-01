Gind SSD Case Enclosure, Hard Disk Enclosure Computer Supplies Hard Drive Reader Solid State Drive Box for/OS X/Linux

Plug and play, compatible with operating systems such as for Windows/OS X/Linux. Support 2230/2242 size M.2 protocol solid state hard disk, convenient and practical. Support the M.2 protocol, the theoretical transfer rate is 6Gbps, and the measured read and write speed can achieve 432MB/S. This hard disk box uses a U disk dual interface design, and both USB/Type-C interfaces can be used. The shell is made of aluminum alloy material, which can well protect the hard disk and heat dissipation quickly, and stable transmission for a long time.