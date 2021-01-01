TMS Gillian Bar Stool with Adjustable Height & Swivel, Cream, Set of 3

The Mainstays Gillian Adjustable Height Swivel Barstool, Set of 3, look great in any dining area or home bar. They feature adjustable legs. Use the included leg extensions to choose between two seat heights: 24 inches, which is the ideal height for counter-height kitchen islands, or 30 inches, which is ideal for bar-height pub tables. The stools feature swivel seats for easy conversation and upholstered in a cream fabric. The chair-backs are designed with a graceful scroll pattern, adding elegance to your room. Crafted of metal, the stools are finished in a versatile black finish, which coordinates easily with any decor.