Gillett Extendable Dining Table

More than just an anchor for your dining ensemble's look, your dinner table is the spot you'll share a meal with family and friends, so it should allow you to seat everyone in style and comfort. Take this table, for example: perfect for seating everyone in modern style, it features two self-storing leaves that can be easily unfolded that extend up to 102". Crafted from a solid matte black powder-coated metal base, this piece features an 8mm glass surface covered with 3mm brown ceramic top for a gleaming modern look in any dining ensemble. When expanded, this piece seats up to eight diners.