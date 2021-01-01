Staples Gillespie 62" L-Shaped Desk, Sonona Cherry (28189R-CC)

Enhance office decor and maximize your work surface with this stylish and functional Gillespie L-shaped desk. Boasting a compact design and modern style, this desk takes up minimal floor space and adds a contemporary touch to existing decor with its sleek Sonoma cherry finish and black metal frame. The durable laminate top offers an expansive work surface, while the metal frame ensures reliable stability while you work. This Gillespie L-shaped desk keeps your keyboard in reach with an extendable tray..Base made of metal for durability and strength.Overall dimensions: 30"H x 61.5"W x 61.5"D.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Assembly required.Contemporary furnishing style. Product Instructions .Comes in sonoma cherry and made of laminate.The L-shaped design provides plenty of desktop space.Designed with keyboard tray for adding more space to your desk space.Upgrade your workstation with the stylish design and broad surface area of this Gillespie L-shaped desk..⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov