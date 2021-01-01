Giller Height Adjustable Standing Desk

If you appreciate the fine details, then you will not be disappointed with this desk. We use premium matte MDF wood to add a nice smooth finish to the surface material. Most desks on the market use particleboard. It's a small detail that makes a big difference in the look and feel of your desk. Our desks are designed to hold your entire workstation, this stand-up desk converter features gas springs and a heavy-duty aluminum frame that can comfortably support gear with ease. This height adjustable desk riser is designed to support all sizes of monitors and includes enough surface area to fit a dual-monitor system, keyboard, speakers, and more. Minimum effort is required to raise and lower this adjustable desk riser, outfitted with a handle gas spring-assisted lifting mechanisms. From improving health and posture to making in-office meetings more interactive and accessible, this sit-stand desk will become a staple in the modern workplace.