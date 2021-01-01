From inbox zero
Giller Height Adjustable Standing Desk
If you appreciate the fine details, then you will not be disappointed with this desk. We use premium matte MDF wood to add a nice smooth finish to the surface material. Most desks on the market use particleboard. It's a small detail that makes a big difference in the look and feel of your desk. Our desks are designed to hold your entire workstation, this stand-up desk converter features gas springs and a heavy-duty aluminum frame that can comfortably support gear with ease. This height adjustable desk riser is designed to support all sizes of monitors and includes enough surface area to fit a dual-monitor system, keyboard, speakers, and more. Minimum effort is required to raise and lower this adjustable desk riser, outfitted with a handle gas spring-assisted lifting mechanisms. From improving health and posture to making in-office meetings more interactive and accessible, this sit-stand desk will become a staple in the modern workplace.