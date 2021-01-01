Gillenwater Smiling Sun Moon Star 15' L x 7'' W Abstract Wallpaper Border

Features:Easy to install and DIY - the border is prepasted and strippableThis solid wallpaper border is made of breathable material that eliminates any risk of mold or mildew formation, which is bad not just for the wallpaper but also for the overall health and environment of the roomThis wallpaper border is washable so you can always ensure the perfect look for your walls because they can easily be cleanedThis fauna wallpaper border has perfectly pretty border design, which helps to take room's style and appearance to the next levelProduct Type: BorderStyle: TraditionalPattern: AbstractLife Stage: KidTheme: Clouds, Moon, Stars & SkyTexture: Color: Yellow/RedPrimary Material: Primary Material Details: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoApplication Type: Pre-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: Removal Type: StrippableWashable: YesPaintable: NoProduct Care: Wipe downCountry of Origin: CanadaSpefications:ADA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Border Height: 7Border Length: 15Overall Length: Overall Width: Design Repeat: Square Footage per Unit: Overall Product Weight: 0.3Assembly:Warranty: