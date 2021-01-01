Twin Gilford Tufted Wingback Headboard Velvet Cocoa - Threshold

Advertisement
Update your bedroom in elegant style with the Gilford Tufted Wingback Headboard from Threshold™. This beautiful headboard delivers a timeless wingback design full of depth and dimension, while the button tufting adds modern flair to an otherwise traditional look. Whether your decor is modern or contemporary, this is the perfect accent piece for any bed. Overall Width: 47 Inches Overall Height: 56 Inches Overall Depth: 16 Inches Bottom of Headboard to floor: 24 Inches Headboard Width: 42 inches Size: Twin. Color: Velvet Cocoa. Pattern: Solid.