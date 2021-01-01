Gilead Blue Indoor / Outdoor Glass Table vase

This tall layered Azure vase is a winner someone killed Professor Plum in the library with this bad girl! The color of the warm waters of my hometown make the flowers love her. Her clear body stands boldly on the table while the color of the water washes through her body and over her slanted slashed top. She enchants any home decor. The brides will love this one. Art glass is a blend of many colors of glass and it is completely normal to have air bubbles appear in the glass. Colors may also vary slightly from piece to piece making each one a unique work of art. Size: 7.5'' H x 4'' W x 4'' D