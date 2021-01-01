Carolina Cottage Gilda Chestnut Side Table, Brown

Whether you're simply looking for a place to rest your mug or want to add some personality to your room, the Carolina Cottage Gilda End Table is the perfect addition to any space. Featuring a classic style, this end table will elevate your living room with a timeless piece. It has a wooden design, conveying sophistication and charm. With a pedestal design, it is more comfortable and spacious to sit around when hosting friends and family. Color: Chestnut.