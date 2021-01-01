Gilbreath 72" Double Bathroom Vanity Set

Make the most of your space with this traditional-style bathroom vanity. Complements well with many aesthetics with its beautiful finish, Calacatta quartz countertop, and the contemporary slender handlebar that sits on six functional drawers with a soft-closing mechanism, allowing you to store an assortment of bathroom essentials. The lower shelf makes it the perfect space to hold new towels for your guests. This compact vanity ensures both form and function in your bathroom or powder room for you and your guests. Base Finish: Gray