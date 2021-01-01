Give your space instant designer style with this Gilboa Full Length Mirror is a beautiful selection of contemporary, traditional, modern, rustic and decorative frame colors that give you the exact look you want for any room of your home. Create a subtle, relaxing atmosphere when you hang a decorative mirror over your vanity in the bath, above the mantel over your fireplace. Lean a mirror near your closet for a refined and classy dressing mirror or center on any wall in your home for an understated, yet posh addition to your decor. Size: 65.5" H x 30.5" W